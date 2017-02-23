The Wenatchee World

Homeland secretary warns Guatemalans to stay home

by Luis EcheverriaReuters
GUATEMALA CITY — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday told Guatemalans not to waste their money trying to get to the United States illegally, detailing how his department was cracking down on undocumented immigrants and would speed up deportations.

Speaking after he greeted a plane full of Guatemalans deported back from the United States, Kelly said U.S. authorities were not carrying out mass deportations of immigrants and would follow the law.

But he stressed that deportees would be…

