Tracy Warner | I’m stuck in Lower Slobbovia

It’s not easy being an enemy of the people. It is difficult, plotting my subtle distortion and my twisting of truth and nurturing my fundamental dishonesty to the point where I can do an adequate job deceiving people. This is not a task for the weak or faint of heart. It takes real commitment to fabrication and fakery.

I am being completely sarcastic here, which for those who don’t know means that I am joking, and nothing I say is…