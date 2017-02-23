Tracy Warner | I’m stuck in Lower Slobbovia

It’s not easy being an enemy of the people. It is difficult, plotting my subtle distortion and my twisting of truth and nurturing my fundamental dishonesty to the point where I can do an adequate job deceiving people. This is not a task for the weak or faint of heart. It takes real commitment to fabrication and fakery.
I am being completely sarcastic here, which for those who don’t know means that I am joking, and nothing I say is…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.