Art of Community | Interact Club nears $50,000 goal for Habitat build

Three years ago, a group of students from the Wenatchee High School Interact Club chose to pursue a magnificently audacious dream — raise $50,000 to fund a Habitat for Humanity home in our valley for a family in need.

I have never heard of a high school project raising $50,000. This more than doubles the $22,000 the club raised to build a medical clinic in rural Mali a few years ago.

The students who started that project have graduated and…