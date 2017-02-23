The Wenatchee World

Is there life out there? Astronomers find seven Earth-size planets where life may be possible

by Reuters
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronomers have found a nearby solar system with seven Earth-sized planets, three of which circle their parent star at the right distance for liquid surface water, raising the prospect of life, research published on Wednesday showed.

The star, known as TRAPPIST-1, is a small, dim celestial body in the constellation Aquarius. It is located about 40 light years away from Earth. Researchers said the proximity of the system, combined with the proportionally large size of its…

