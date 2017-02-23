The Wenatchee World

Janice Franz Talent Show raises money, spirits

by Tricia Cook
WENATCHEE — The 20th annual Janice Franz Talent Show raised $28,000 for Wendy Skalisky, a well-known member of the Wenatchee Valley community and cancer patient volunteer, to aid her in her fight against breast cancer.

Skalisky has spent much of her adult life helping cancer patients with their fight against the disease. This year's talent show was an opportunity for the community to give back to Skalisky.

The final night of the 2017 Janice Franz Talent Show took place in…

