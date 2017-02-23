Marty Joe Reister

Wenatchee, WA

Marty Joe Reister passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017, in Wenatchee,

WA, at the age of 55. Marty was born on May 20, 1961, in Wenatchee. He

attended Lewis and Clark Elementary, Orchard Junior High and graduated from

Wenatchee High School. He worked for Safeway in Wenatchee and Martin’s

Marketplace in Cashmere, WA.

Marty is survived by his parents, Jerry and Joyce Reister of Wenatchee, WA;

his siblings: Mike, Kevin (Suzanne), and Kenny, all of Wenatchee, WA, and

Holly of Tacoma, WA; four nieces: Jamie (Mike) Huber, Kalie (Josh) Fish,

Courtney Reister and Paige Reister (Jaime Santana); nephew, Jeff Reister; two

great-nephews and a great-niece. Marty was preceded in death by his

grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the

family requests donations in his name to the Shriner’s Hospital in Spokane at:

911 W. 5th Ave. Spokane, WA 99204. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage

Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.