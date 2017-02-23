The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi36° Sunny

Tonight

Lo20° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi35° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Marty Joe Reister

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

Marty Joe Reister

Wenatchee, WA

Marty Joe Reister passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017, in Wenatchee,
WA, at the age of 55. Marty was born on May 20, 1961, in Wenatchee. He
attended Lewis and Clark Elementary, Orchard Junior High and graduated from
Wenatchee High School. He worked for Safeway in Wenatchee and Martin’s
Marketplace in Cashmere, WA.

Marty is survived by his parents, Jerry and Joyce Reister of Wenatchee, WA;
his siblings: Mike, Kevin (Suzanne), and Kenny, all of Wenatchee, WA, and
Holly of Tacoma, WA; four nieces: Jamie (Mike) Huber, Kalie (Josh) Fish,
Courtney Reister and Paige Reister (Jaime Santana); nephew, Jeff Reister; two
great-nephews and a great-niece. Marty was preceded in death by his
grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the
family requests donations in his name to the Shriner’s Hospital in Spokane at:
911 W. 5th Ave. Spokane, WA 99204. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage
Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 