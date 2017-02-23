The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi36° Sunny

Tonight

Lo20° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi35° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Mary V. Cowan

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Mary V. Cowan, 80, of Peshastin, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 