The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi36° Sunny

Tonight

Lo20° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi35° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

MLB bags four-pitch intentional walk to help shorten games

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball, in its attempt to speed up play, is starting out small.

In a move that might save one minute every few games, MLB will no longer require pitchers to lob four pitches to issue an intentional walk, ESPN.com reported Tuesday, citing management and players union sources.

A signal from the dugout will be sufficient to send a batter to first base with an intentional walk. There were 932 intentional walks in the 2016 season, or…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 