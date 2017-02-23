MLB bags four-pitch intentional walk to help shorten games

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball, in its attempt to speed up play, is starting out small.

In a move that might save one minute every few games, MLB will no longer require pitchers to lob four pitches to issue an intentional walk, ESPN.com reported Tuesday, citing management and players union sources.

A signal from the dugout will be sufficient to send a batter to first base with an intentional walk. There were 932 intentional walks in the 2016 season, or…