Native bees of Wenatchee Valley, colony collapse disorder at Pybus University

WENATCHEE —Pybus University will be hosting a learning opportunity Tuesday about the plight of our native bees, why we need to care and what we can do to help. The event takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. at Pybus Market.

Learn more about the state of the area’s native bees and why they are important. Bob Gillespie, Agriculture and Natural Resources faculty member for Wenatchee Valley College, will talk about the many factors contributing to the collapse and disorder…