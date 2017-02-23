Nominations open for WVC distinguished alumni award

WENATCHEE — The search is on for Wenatchee Valley College alumni who have made their mark on their career, their community or the world.

Nominations for the 2017 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award will be accepted through March 15.

Nominees must have attended WVC for a year or longer. The award, which dates back more than three decades, is designed to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves in their field or who have significantly contributed to their community on a local,…