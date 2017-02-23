The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi34° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Nominations open for WVC distinguished alumni award

by Nevonne McDaniels
Education
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The search is on for Wenatchee Valley College alumni who have made their mark on their career, their community or the world.

Nominations for the 2017 WVC Distinguished Alumni Award will be accepted through March 15.

Nominees must have attended WVC for a year or longer. The award, which dates back more than three decades, is designed to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves in their field or who have significantly contributed to their community on a local,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 