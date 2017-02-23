North Korea blames Malaysia for death of leader’s half brother

SEOUL — North Korea blamed Malaysia on Thursday for the death of one of its citizens there last week and accused it of an "unfriendly attitude" in a scenario drawn up by South Korea, which has said Pyongyang agents assassinated the North Korean leader's half-brother.

Malaysia had initially told North Korea that the person bearing a diplomatic passport had died after suffering a heart attack at Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13, Pyongyang's state-run KCNA news agency said.

KCNA, citing…