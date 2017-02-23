The Wenatchee World

Weather:

23°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi36° Sunny

Tonight

Lo20° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi35° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Ole Miss self-imposes one-year postseason ban

by World news services
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss officials announced on Wednesday that they’re self-imposing a one-year bowl ban for the 2017 season, after the university received a new NCAA notice of allegations that accused it of lack of institutional control, and that Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze failed to monitor his coaching staff.

The NCAA has accused the Rebels of 21 rules violations by current or former members of its football coaching staff.

Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork said the school agreed…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 