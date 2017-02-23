Ole Miss self-imposes one-year postseason ban

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss officials announced on Wednesday that they’re self-imposing a one-year bowl ban for the 2017 season, after the university received a new NCAA notice of allegations that accused it of lack of institutional control, and that Rebels head coach Hugh Freeze failed to monitor his coaching staff.

The NCAA has accused the Rebels of 21 rules violations by current or former members of its football coaching staff.

Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork said the school agreed…