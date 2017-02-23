Policy reversal shouldn’t affect Washington rules

Federal maneuvers proposed by the Trump administration won't affect the rights of transgender students in public schools here, according to Nathan Olson, spokesman for the state Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In 2006, Washington state added sexual orientation and gender identification as protected classes under state law. In 2010, the Legislature approved a law prohibiting discrimination in the state's public schools. That statute also includes protection for gender expression or identity.

And in 2012, the state superintendent's office issued guidelines for…