Ready for battle: Six NCW basketball teams are geared up and gunning for a state title shot

Six North Central Washington basketball teams will take to the Wenatchee High School gym floor this weekend as they search for bids to their respective state tournaments. On Friday, both the Brewster girls and boys teams will battle for berths in next weekend’s 2B state tournament quarterfinals in Spokane, and the Entiat girls and boys teams will do the same in the 1B ranks on Saturday. Then, the Okanogan and Cashmere girls squads will look to punch their tickets to…