School districts pledge to protect immigrant students’ rights

CHELAN — The Lake Chelan School District will “support and protect” the rights of its students — documented and undocumented — if immigration conflicts arise on school property, Superintendent Barry DePaoli announced Thursday in a letter to parents and guardians.

DePaoli’s letter, posted on the school district’s Facebook page, voices support for undocumented students and intends to dispel fear and rumors that U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) officials have been present on school property in the wake of stepped-up…