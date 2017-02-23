Schools, child care centers invited to apply for Washington Reading Corps placement

NCW — Schools, school districts and child care centers with a majority of students who are low-income and/or English language learners can get AmeriCorps volunteers to help students with literacy and reading skills.

The volunteers are placed at qualifying schools and child care centers through Washington Reading Corps, which offers two programs, one for preschool and the other for kindergarten through fourth grade. Applications for both programs are due March 6.

Washington Reading Corps members are trained to help struggling…