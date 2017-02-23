The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi32° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Friday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi34° Chance Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Schools, child care centers invited to apply for Washington Reading Corps placement

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — Schools, school districts and child care centers with a majority of students who are low-income and/or English language learners can get AmeriCorps volunteers to help students with literacy and reading skills.

The volunteers are placed at qualifying schools and child care centers through Washington Reading Corps, which offers two programs, one for preschool and the other for kindergarten through fourth grade. Applications for both programs are due March 6.

Washington Reading Corps members are trained to help struggling…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 