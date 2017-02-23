The Wenatchee World

The Show Ponies return to Mela with a new album

by Holly Thorpe
The Show Ponies return this Monday to Mela Coffee Roasting Co. to play music from their new album for fans in Wenatchee.

The band has played at Mela before, most recently in April of 2016.

“It is an intimate venue but we’ve actually had some pretty rockin’ crowds — people get up and dance, it’s usually pretty lively. It’s always kind of surprising,” said Jason Harris, guitar player. “We’ll be having a lot of new material.”

The band released their…

