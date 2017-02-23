The Wenatchee World

Still time to vote on a new park name

by Christine Pratt
WENATCHEE — Online voting is open until 5 p.m. Tuesday to name the Chelan County PUD’s new recreation/natural area just south of the Odabashian Bridge on the Columbia River’s Douglas County shoreline.

Name options are:

  • Coyote Dunes Natural Area
  • Sand Dune Hollow Natural Area
  • Columbia Dunes Conservation Area
  • Wenatchi Landing Natural Area
  • Hillock Conservation Natural Area
  • Loop Dunes Natural Area
  • A name in memory of Joan Vandivort, an early local champion for land preservation and creation of the Apple…

