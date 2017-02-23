Still time to vote on a new park name
WENATCHEE — Online voting is open until 5 p.m. Tuesday to name the Chelan County PUD’s new recreation/natural area just south of the Odabashian Bridge on the Columbia River’s Douglas County shoreline.
Name options are:
- Coyote Dunes Natural Area
- Sand Dune Hollow Natural Area
- Columbia Dunes Conservation Area
- Wenatchi Landing Natural Area
- Hillock Conservation Natural Area
- Loop Dunes Natural Area
- A name in memory of Joan Vandivort, an early local champion for land preservation and creation of the Apple…