Team Naturaleza organizes guided educational snowshoe tour on Saturday

LEAVENWORTH — Team Naturaleza invites Latino community members to participate in a guided snowshoe tour on Saturday that explores the beauties and wonders of nature. The adventure will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, 12790 Fish Hatchery Road.

Join Fish and Wildlife biologist Marjorie Lodwick as she guides this two and a half hour snowshoe tour detailing flora, fauna, winter wildlife and wildlife preservation. Team Naturaleza, in collaboration with USFWS, will provide snowshoes for the event.…