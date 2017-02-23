Tribal leader has long history with the Ancient One

SEATTLE — Michael Marchand looked out the back door of the Burke Museum last Friday — during a break in the long process to receive the Ancient One’s remains — and saw two bald eagles circling low, just above them.

“Maybe it was a random thing. Maybe not,” Marchand said. “But it was amazing to the people there, who said, ‘Wow, look at that! Even the eagles respect what’s going on.”

As chairman of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville…