Vehicle death trial goes forward despite late evidence

WENATCHEE — A Chelan County judge opted not to dismiss a vehicular homicide case Thursday, even though a final piece of evidence wasn't turned over to defense lawyers until the day before trial was to start.

Superior Court Judge Lesley Allan declined to throw out the case against Adam T. Sanders, 19, the driver in a 2015 car crash that killed his passenger Kyle McClincy, 19. As potential jurors waited for selection Thursday morning, Sanders' attorneys said they'd only just…