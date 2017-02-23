Vogelbach believes he’s ‘in the right place’ with Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. — You’d figure that watching the World Series last October would have been a wistful experience for Daniel Vogelbach. And maybe it was, to a certain extent. That’s only natural.

After all, Vogelbach was part of the Cubs’ organization for five-plus years, after they made him a second-round draft pick in 2011 out of Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Fla. Vogelbach is tight with Kyle Schwarber, with whom he shares a body type (“thick,” to use…