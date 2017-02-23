Wild put away Langley late, win fifth straight game

LANGLEY, British Columbia — The Wenatchee Wild had to work hard to extend their winning streak to five games Thursday, but they did just that, outlasting the Langley Rivermen 4-2 at George Preston Arena in the penultimate game of their regular season. Wenatchee has already clinched the British Columbia Hockey League Mainland Division title and will play Prince George in the first round of the playoffs, which begin next weekend.

The Wild opened the scoring late in the first period…