The Wenatchee World

Weather:

25°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi36° Sunny

Tonight

Lo20° Increasing Clouds

Friday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Friday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo23° Slight Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi33° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo21° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi35° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Monday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Tickets for evening with “Wild” author available March 1

by Holly Thorpe
Send to Kindle
Print This

The author of the award-winning memoir “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” will be speaking at the Numerica Performing Arts Center this April.

Cheryl Strayed hiked 1,100 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail in 1995 and published “Wild” in 2012. She’ll be speaking and doing signings of the book April 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets to the event will be available on Wednesday.

Reserve tickets to the free event online at numericapac.org, by calling…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 