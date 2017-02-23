The author of the award-winning memoir “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” will be speaking at the Numerica Performing Arts Center this April.

Cheryl Strayed hiked 1,100 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail in 1995 and published “Wild” in 2012. She’ll be speaking and doing signings of the book April 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets to the event will be available on Wednesday.

Reserve tickets to the free event online at numericapac.org, by calling…