Wizards bolster bench, acquire Nets’ Bogdanovic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Wizards bolstered their bench on Wednesday by acquiring forward Bojan Bogdanovic from the Brooklyn Nets in a four-player deal.

Washington also picked up forward Chris McCullough in exchange for forward Andrew Nicholson, swingman Marcus Thornton and a 2017 first-round draft pick. The deal was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

The Southeast Division-leading Wizards get another offensive weapon with the addition of the 6-foot-8, 225-pound Bogdanovic, who is averaging a career-best 14.2 points for…