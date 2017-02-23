The Wenatchee World

Related content

WVC basketball teams fall in Spokane

by Daniel Rubens.
College Sports
SPOKANE — The Wenatchee Valley College men’s and women’s basketball teams went to Spokane on Wednesday and came away empty handed. Against the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region leading Spokane Sasquatch, the WVC women struggled offensively in an 85-54 defeat, while the men had similar problems and fell 88-65 against the Sasquatch. Both teams will look to get back on track Saturday when the Knights visit Blue Mountain.

Women’s basketball

Spokane 85, WVC 54

The difference: Host Spokane shot 52…

