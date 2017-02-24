Beyond ear buds and eyerolls: Nine ways to make travel with your teen fun

The low point of the trip wasn’t when my husband, Andrew, and I hiked into the Grand Canyon without our teens, because Solomon and Celia opted to stay behind in our tiny cabin. As insane as it seemed for them to miss their chance to explore the most spectacular natural phenomenon our country has to offer, that morning, we chose to let it go.

The worst moment had been the day before, when our kids’ undisguised misery while visiting a…