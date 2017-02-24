The Wenatchee World

Weather:

25°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo21° Partly Cloudy

Friday

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo17° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Beyond ear buds and eyerolls: Nine ways to make travel with your teen fun

by Aviva GoldfarbThe Washington Post
Send to Kindle
Print This

The low point of the trip wasn’t when my husband, Andrew, and I hiked into the Grand Canyon without our teens, because Solomon and Celia opted to stay behind in our tiny cabin. As insane as it seemed for them to miss their chance to explore the most spectacular natural phenomenon our country has to offer, that morning, we chose to let it go.

The worst moment had been the day before, when our kids’ undisguised misery while visiting a…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 