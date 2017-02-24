Brewster boys basketball team fights back, but comes up short in regional round

WENATCHEE — Trailing by double digits midway through the third quarter of Friday’s 2B regional round game against Northwest Christian (Colbert), the Brewster boys basketball team staged quite the comeback to eventually take the lead on the defending 2B state champion Crusaders. But the Bears couldn’t hang on to it.

Brewster overcame a 45-32 deficit with an 18-4 run, but Northwest Christian got the better of a back-and-forth battle that evolved over the final few minutes of the game, eventually…