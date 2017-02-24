Brewster girls basketball team’s season comes to disappointing end

WENATCHEE — With a chance to punch its ticket to the 2B state tournament in Spokane, the Brewster girls basketball team couldn’t get out of its own way Friday at Wenatchee High School.

A litany of turnovers and missed shots highlighted a first half to forget as the Bears could muster just 11 points before the break in their state tournament regional round game against White Swan. They improved after halftime, but it wasn’t enough to turn around a sizable…