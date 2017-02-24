Clifford ‘Bill’ Phillips
Clifford “Bill” Phillips, 85, of Waterville, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Hi38° Partly Sunny
Lo17° Mostly Cloudy
Hi34° Mostly Sunny
Lo24° Chance Snow
Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow
Lo22° Chance Snow
Hi34° Slight Chance Snow Showers
Lo22° Mostly Cloudy
Hi36° Mostly Sunny
Lo26° Slight Chance Rain/Snow
Clifford “Bill” Phillips, 85, of Waterville, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy