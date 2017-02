Dear Abby: My fiancée and I plan to be married next year. I met her after she left her husband because he had cheated on her twice. She refuses to tell her daughters that she left their dad because he cheated, so I am doomed to be the "bad guy" for eternity. They think I'm "the man who stole Mama from Daddy." Her youngest (age 25) thinks I'm the devil incarnate and is unbelievably rude to me, no matter who is around.…