Gonzaga dismantles San Diego, remains perfect

SAN DIEGO — No. 1 Gonzaga wasn’t in the mood to share anything, mainly because they were seriously in the mood to defend.

The Zags blew out San Diego early, rolling up a 28-point halftime lead and coasting to a 96-38 victory Thursday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Gonzaga (29-0, 17-0 WCC) clinched an outright conference championship and left just one step remaining to complete an unblemished regular season. BYU visits the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday.

The Zags set…