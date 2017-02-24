The Wenatchee World

Weather:

19°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo17° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Gonzaga dismantles San Diego, remains perfect

by Jim MeehanThe Spokesman-Review
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

SAN DIEGO — No. 1 Gonzaga wasn’t in the mood to share anything, mainly because they were seriously in the mood to defend.

The Zags blew out San Diego early, rolling up a 28-point halftime lead and coasting to a 96-38 victory Thursday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Gonzaga (29-0, 17-0 WCC) clinched an outright conference championship and left just one step remaining to complete an unblemished regular season. BYU visits the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday.

The Zags set…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 