The Wenatchee World

Weather:

20°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo17° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Growing up in Douglas County: Irene (Eggers) Viebrock

by Karen LarsenDouglas County Empire Press
Send to Kindle
Print This

This is the first in a series of Douglas County Empire Press articles featuring interviews with people who grew up (or are growing up) in Douglas County. Karen Larsen plans to feature one person in each decade of life, beginning with a resident in their 90s and moving down one decade with each subsequent interview. The stories told will provide a profile of life growing up in Douglas County over the years. Larsen’s first interview is with Irene Viebrock, who…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 