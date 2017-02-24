Growing up in Douglas County: Irene (Eggers) Viebrock

This is the first in a series of Douglas County Empire Press articles featuring interviews with people who grew up (or are growing up) in Douglas County. Karen Larsen plans to feature one person in each decade of life, beginning with a resident in their 90s and moving down one decade with each subsequent interview. The stories told will provide a profile of life growing up in Douglas County over the years. Larsen’s first interview is with Irene Viebrock, who…