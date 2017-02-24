The Wenatchee World

Last holdouts cleared from Dakota Access pipeline protest camp

by William YardleyLos Angeles Times
Law enforcement took control of the largest Dakota Access pipeline protest camp Thursday, arresting or moving the few dozen people who had remained in the mud and snow in one of the largest environmental protests in American history.

“At 2:09 p.m., Oceti Sakowin protest camp was completely cleared by law enforcement!” the Morton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page, referring to the name protesters gave the camp just north of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s reservation in North…

