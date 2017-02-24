Leicester City sack title winning manager Ranieri

LEICESTER, England — Leicester City sacked manager Claudio Ranieri on Thursday, just nine months after he led the club to their first Premier League title.

Ranieri guided Leicester to the most unlikely of title wins last season and went on to claim FIFA’s Coach of the Year for the achievement.

However, Ranieri and Leicester have struggled this season, with the club sitting just one point and one position above the relegation zone, having failed to score a single league goal in…