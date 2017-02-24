The Wenatchee World

Lent events begin Sunday

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will host several events beginning Sunday at the church, 428 King St.

♦ 10 a.m., Sunday, “A Little Jazz Mass” choir program featuring jazz bassist Carla Bennett will celebrate the last Sunday before Lent.

♦ 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday pancake and ham supper. Donations are accepted at the door.

♦ Noon Wednesday, Ash Wednesday service with Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes.

For more information, call 662-5635.

Advertisements

 