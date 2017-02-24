Lent events begin Sunday

WENATCHEE — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will host several events beginning Sunday at the church, 428 King St.
♦ 10 a.m., Sunday, “A Little Jazz Mass” choir program featuring jazz bassist Carla Bennett will celebrate the last Sunday before Lent.
♦ 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday pancake and ham supper. Donations are accepted at the door.
♦ Noon Wednesday, Ash Wednesday service with Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes.
For more information, call 662-5635.
