Lent events begin Sunday

WENATCHEE — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will host several events beginning Sunday at the church, 428 King St.

♦ 10 a.m., Sunday, “A Little Jazz Mass” choir program featuring jazz bassist Carla Bennett will celebrate the last Sunday before Lent.

♦ 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday pancake and ham supper. Donations are accepted at the door.

♦ Noon Wednesday, Ash Wednesday service with Eucharist and Imposition of Ashes.

For more information, call 662-5635.