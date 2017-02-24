Local vet Chris Goehner is subject of Bush’s ‘Portraits of Courage’

WENATCHEE — Chris Goehner had no idea what the painting would look like. It’d be a portrait of him, he knew that much, and he knew it would be part of soon-to-be released book. But what the image would look like? Not a clue.

“I have no idea what he used as a source of inspiration for me, which is, I mean it’s scary,” Goehner said on Feb. 18, laughing.

But he’s put his faith in the artist before. The…