Man donates shirt with $8,000 in the pocket

PLACENTIA, Calif. — A truism: Husbands mess things up.

Even the best things. Even the most romantic things, the nicest things. Even the things that make wives fall in love with the big lugs in the first place.

Bob Hoffmann, an operations manager at Ford in Long Beach, California, messed up last week so badly that he needed a team of people at the Goodwill Store in Placentia — and a serious amount of prayer — to bail him out.