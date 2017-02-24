Man donates shirt with $8,000 in the pocket

PLACENTIA, Calif. — A truism: Husbands mess things up.
Even the best things. Even the most romantic things, the nicest things. Even the things that make wives fall in love with the big lugs in the first place.
Bob Hoffmann, an operations manager at Ford in Long Beach, California, messed up last week so badly that he needed a team of people at the Goodwill Store in Placentia — and a serious amount of prayer — to bail him out.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.