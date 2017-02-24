Mavericks acquire forward Noel from 76ers

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks acquired forward Nerlens Noel from the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday for center Andrew Bogut, guard Justin Anderson and a conditional first-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Noel, who was the sixth overall pick of the 2013 draft, is averaging 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 29 games this season with the 76ers (21-35). The 22-year-old has scored in double figures in each of his last four games and will be a restricted free agent this summer.