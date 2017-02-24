Pancake supper Tuesday

WATERVILLE — The Altar Society of St. Joseph Catholic Church will hold its 33rd annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 101 East Poplar.

Buttermilk, whole wheat and blueberry pancakes will be served along with an egg and meat dish, fruit, juice and coffee. Admission to the all-you-can-eat supper is by donation.

For more information, call Carolyn DeVaney at 745-8400.