The Wenatchee World

Weather:

20°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo17° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tracy Warner | Reichert missed an opportunity

by By Tracy WarnerEditorial Page Editor
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

Back in the not-to-be-forgotten 1990s Washington had a governor named Mike Lowry. You might recall.

Lowry had for more than 10 years represented Seattle’s 7th District in Congress, a staunch Democrat, a certified liberal of the Seattle breed. He was not tall, not statuesque, not soft-spoken or shy, and had ramrod-stiff convictions that stood well with his constituents over there. But now he was governor, and represented the entire state, and there was friction. To say that large swaths of…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 