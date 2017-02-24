RepWatch | Reichert’s online auditorium

Man @ the People: U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert fielded questions on public policy Thursday while a stream of angry emojis … and a few thumbs-ups … flowed beneath his chin.

Reichert, whose 8th District includes Chelan County and East Wenatchee, has opted out of in-person town halls with his constituents while Congress is on its weeklong break. But he held a “tele-town hall” at 1 in the afternoon on KCTS-9’s Facebook Live feed, taking pre-screened viewer/voter questions from Enrique Cerna.

Earlier, Reichert told KIRO-TV he was eschewing town halls because of safety concerns. “I think that the times have changed,” he said in that interview. Facebook Live questioners called out Reichert on his reluctance, challenged him on measures taken by President Donald Trump, and asked why he voted against a congressional Ways and Means Committee inquiry into Trump’s tax returns.

On that last question, Reichert said it was inappropriate for the committee to probe a specific individuals tax documents, and referred to a 2013 scandal involving IRS scrutiny of political groups including Tea Party organizations.

“This again, to me, boiled down to a constitutional issue and law,” Reichert said of the Trump tax inquiry.

In Reichert’s opinion, Trump overstepped in his embattled entry ban on all refugees attempting to enter the United States, as well as travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. President Barack Obama was similarly guilty of misusing executive orders, Reichert said: “It’s not a way to get to immigration reform. … It has to come legislatively.”

The KCTS talk ranged across issues including Planned Parenthood, Steve Bannon, the Republican goal of repealing the Affordable Care Act (which would not attack Medicare and Social Security, Reichert said), and more. The full interview is still viewable on KTCS’ Facebook page.

Ayes and nays: Just a day after World reporter Mike Irwin profiled Brad Hawkins’ early going as District 12 state senator, Hawkins voted to pass Senate Bill 5272, which would allow victims of sex trafficking or exploitation to vacate prostitution convictions from their records. The petitioner would have to prove the crime arose from his or her status as a trafficking victim. The Wednesday vote was unanimous.

Hawkins was also among 31 senators saying aye to Senate Bill 5790, urging jurisdictions to factor economic growth into their planning under the Growth Management Act. Both bills now move to the House.

Meanwhile, in the House: Public education funding has become a political litmus test since the state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision. Reps. Mike Steele of Chelan and Cary Condotta of East Wenatchee voted against House Bill 1843, a Democratic plan for school funding that would increase per-student state spending, add assistance for students in poverty and non-English speakers, and raise teacher salaries and incentives, among other measures. The party-line vote pushed the bill through without Republican support, 50-47.

Like Reichert, Condotta too spoke out against “hatred and vitriol” in communication with elected representatives. In his Thursday newsletter, he complained that “negative energy” directed at Congressmembers “seems to be trickling down to the state level.”

“I review all emails I receive from constituents and while I may not always agree with their position, I respect their views and have no issue with them expressing how they feel about a specific piece of legislation or an issue before us. However, I do expect messages to be respectful and civil in nature. Any messages that appear threatening are turned over to the Washington State Patrol and we will let them take action.”

Corps commitment: U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who’s also not doing town halls, picked up an honor last week from the Corps Network, earning the umbrella group’s Congressional Champion Award. The network represents youth service and conservation corps across the county; the award honors congressional reps each year for “leadership on behalf of national service, public lands access, conservation, veterans, and other issues.” Newhouse was an original co-sponsor of 2015 legislation to boost youth-corps involvement within three years.