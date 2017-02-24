Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Guns here, and there

A recent television news program reported that mail-order kits containing all the parts needed to construct a military-style automatic rifle can be purchased in the United States, no background check required.

The same day I saw that report, I read the following item in the Christian Science Monitor Weekly Magazine dated February 13:

“Gun crime has almost been eradicated in Japan. The country had six gun deaths in 2014, compared with 39,599 in the United States.…