The Wenatchee World

Weather:

20°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo17° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Website Staff
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

Guns here, and there

A recent television news program reported that mail-order kits containing all the parts needed to construct a military-style automatic rifle can be purchased in the United States, no background check required.

The same day I saw that report, I read the following item in the Christian Science Monitor Weekly Magazine dated February 13:

“Gun crime has almost been eradicated in Japan. The country had six gun deaths in 2014, compared with 39,599 in the United States.…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 