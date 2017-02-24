The Wenatchee World

Sherry Rose Johnson

Sherry Rose Johnson, 56, of Sunnyside and formerly of Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

