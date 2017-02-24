The Wenatchee World

Study group to discuss Buddhist wisdom teaching

by Lindsay Francis
EAST WENATCHEE — The HUMUH Buddhist Center will hold a spiritual study group March 5 at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1550 Sunset Highway.

The group will discuss the wisdom teaching “The Building Steps to Yielding.” A period of meditation will be offered beginning at 3:40 p.m.

The study group is free and open to the public; donations are accepted.

For more information, call the center at 662-7250.

