Teen gets 3 years in Skyline Drive robbery

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee youth who held another teen at gunpoint must serve three years in prison and plead guilty to separate crimes in juvenile court, including an attack on a disabled man last summer.

Garrett Dylan Minske, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree robbery in the Sept. 4 incident, in which he pressed a handgun into the face of a 19-year-old victim at the Skyline Drive lookout and stole his cellphone, backpack, PlayStation and other belongings. The seriousness of the crime required prosecutors to charge Minske as an adult under state law.

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Alicia Nakata sentenced Minske to three months less than the 39 months recommended by prosecutors. Under his plea agreement, Minske must also enter guilty pleas to juvenile charges of custodial assault, stemming from a struggle with a detention officer while he was in custody; and third- and fourth-degree assault in a July 4 attack on a disabled man in Chelan. A charge of offering to bribe a witness was dropped.

In the Chelan incident, Minske and four other young people assaulted the victim, who had mental and physical impairments including partial blindness, in a gas station parking lot. When he ran from them, they pursued him in a white Pontiac that Minske was driving. A passenger in the car allegedly opened a rear door and struck the victim with it as the group passed. Police said they found blood on the rear passenger door of Minske’s vehicle when they investigated.

Minske’s next hearing in the juvenile cases is March 2. Prosecutors expect him to receive an additional three months’ detention time with those pleas. Of the other occupants in the car, ages 17 to 19, one pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault; two are scheduled for trial in March; and one had his case dismissed in December while he awaits trial in an unrelated case of felony witness tampering.