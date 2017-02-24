Thunder acquire Gibson, McDermott from Bulls

OKLAHOMA CITY — Seeking frontcourt help, the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly acquired veteran forward Taj Gibson from the Chicago Bulls just before the end of Thursday's trading deadline.
The Vertical reported that along with Gibson, the Thunder will reportedly obtain small forward Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick from Chicago. The Bulls are expected to receive reserve guards Cameron Payne and Anthony Morrow along forward Joffrey Lauvergne.
