The Wenatchee World

Weather:

20°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo17° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi34° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo22° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi34° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi36° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Charles Krauthammer | Trump and the ‘Madman Theory’

by Charles KrauthammerWashington Post Writers Group
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

At the heart of Donald Trump’s foreign policy team lies a glaring contradiction. On the one hand, it is composed of men of experience, judgment and traditionalism. Meaning, they are all very much within the parameters of mainstream American internationalism as practiced since 1945. Practically every member of the team — the heads of State, Homeland Security, the CIA, and most especially Defense Secretary James Mattis and national security adviser H.R. McMaster — could fit in a Cabinet put together…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 