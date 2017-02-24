The Wenatchee World

Wenatchee library friends work on $1.5 million capital campaign

by Nevonne McDaniels
WENATCHEE — New bathrooms, cafe seating and a coffee shop, quiet study areas, meeting rooms, outlets at every turn and new shelves.

Those are some of the $1.5 million in upgrades and renovations proposed for the near six-decades-old Wenatchee Public Library building at 310 Douglas St.

Just when the project could start depends on how the fund-raising campaign goes. The best-case scenario is early next year.

Led by the Friends of the Wenatchee Public Library, the effort has been quietly…

