Wet weather eases California drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s years-long dry spell has lifted dramatically during several months of heavy rain and snow, leaving just 17 percent of the most populous U.S. state in conditions that scientists consider to be drought, officials said Thursday.

The weekly report by the National Drought Mitigation Center spotlighted a few areas of Southern California where drought remains, a considerable drop from last year at this time, when 94 percent of the state was experiencing drought conditions ranging from moderate to…